1 injured after oily rags cause house fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Oily rags and laundry are being blamed for a Sunday morning fire at Rocky Creek Estates, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.

According to the news release from the RFD:

Several fire engines responded to a call around 9:43 a.m. April 16, 2023, to the 600 block of Rocky Creek Drive Northeast. A cat and two occupants exited the building before crews arrived and one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews could see smoke coming from the front door and located a small fire involving oily rags and laundry in the laundry room area.

The most common type of spontaneous combustion fires are those caused by improperly disposing of oil and stain-soaked rags," part of the news release states. "The best way to prevent these types of fires is to never leave oily rags in a pile. Take the rags outside to dry away from buildings then place dry rags in a container with water and detergent solution"

ADVERTISEMENT

No fire personnel were injured and the damage is estimated at $1,000.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Rochester Police Department also responded to the incident.