1 injured following Highway 14 median crash

HAVANA TOWNSHIP — A driver was injured after entering the U.S. Highway 14 median around 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

The 2017 Honda Ridgeline was traveling west on Highway 14, near Owatonna, when it entered the median and rolled multiple times, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

The driver, 22-year-old Alexis Herrera of Waseca, was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded.