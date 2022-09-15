We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
1 injured following Highway 14 median crash

The driver was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
September 15, 2022 03:21 PM
HAVANA TOWNSHIP — A driver was injured after entering the U.S. Highway 14 median around 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

The 2017 Honda Ridgeline was traveling west on Highway 14, near Owatonna, when it entered the median and rolled multiple times, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

The driver, 22-year-old Alexis Herrera of Waseca, was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded.

