News | Local
1 injured in Fillmore County crash

A 2005 Ford Mustang and 2022 Chevrolet Silverado were driving west on Minnesota Highway 80 at the time of the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
September 09, 2022 07:17 PM
WYKOFF, Minn. — Two vehicles crashed on Minnesota Highway 80 near Spring Valley on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

A 2005 Ford Mustang and 2022 Chevrolet Silverado were driving west on Highway 80 at the time of the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report. Theo Mark Blaney, 40, of Preston, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. Scanner traffic reported he sustained a gash on his head.

Earnest Jacob Miller, 47, of Fountain, did not have any injuries.

The road conditions were dry, according to the report, despite rain looming all day.

Fillmore County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYSPRING VALLEY-WYKOFF
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
