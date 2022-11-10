1 injured in Highway 14 crash on Thursday
The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
WARREN TOWNSHIP — A driver was injured after traveling off U.S. Highway 14 on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022.
A 2005 Honda Accord was attempting to pass a semi-truck while driving east on Highway 14 and then veered off to the left after losing control while trying to return to the lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The driver, 25-year-old Eliezer Isaac Rojas Garcia of Lewiston had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Winona Health.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and St. Charles Police Department responded to the crash.
