News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1 injured in Highway 14 crash on Thursday

The driver had non-life threatening injuries.

Crash near Lewiston injures one.
By Rebecca Mitchell
November 10, 2022 03:27 PM
WARREN TOWNSHIP — A driver was injured after traveling off U.S. Highway 14 on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022.

A 2005 Honda Accord was attempting to pass a semi-truck while driving east on Highway 14 and then veered off to the left after losing control while trying to return to the lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 25-year-old Eliezer Isaac Rojas Garcia of Lewiston had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Winona Health.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and St. Charles Police Department responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYWINONA AREALEWISTON-ALTURA
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
