1 injured in Highway 52 median collision Monday morning
The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER — A driver was injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 52 on Monday morning, Feb. 20, 2023.
At 10:30 a.m., a 1995 Ford Explorer was driving south on Highway 52 when it lost control and struck the median by Second Street SW, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The roads were snow-covered and icy.
The driver, 51-year-old Kip Michael Levos of Rochester, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to the report. The passenger, 48-year-old Gregory Scott Lovelace of Coon Rapids, was uninjured.
The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.
