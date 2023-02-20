1 injured in Highway 52 median collision Monday morning

ROCHESTER — A driver was injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 52 on Monday morning, Feb. 20, 2023.

At 10:30 a.m., a 1995 Ford Explorer was driving south on Highway 52 when it lost control and struck the median by Second Street SW, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The roads were snow-covered and icy.

The driver, 51-year-old Kip Michael Levos of Rochester, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to the report. The passenger, 48-year-old Gregory Scott Lovelace of Coon Rapids, was uninjured.

The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.