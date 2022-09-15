1 injured in Hwy 52 crash Wednesday
One driver received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
ROCHESTER — A three vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52 injured one driver on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
While merging onto Highway 52, a 2014 Mazda CX-5 hit the 2011 Chevrolet Aveo on the 19th Street ramp. A third vehicle, a 2012 GMC Terrain traveling north on the highway, was hit following the initial crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
Following the crash, Patricia Jo Kronebusch, 65, of Rochester suffered non-life threatening injuries. According to the crash report, she was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
Elizabeth Marie Amundson, 20, of Oronoco, and Julie Kay Schulz, 45, of Medford, weren't injured.
Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.
