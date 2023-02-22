99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, February 22

1 injured in midnight crash on Highway 14 in Rochester

With snowy conditions impacting travel overnight and into Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 102 crashes and 34 vehicle spinouts across the state on Wednesday morning.

Rebecca Mitchell
February 22, 2023 01:18 PM

ROCHESTER — A driver was injured in a U.S. Highway 14 crash on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Rochester.

A 2010 Ford Edge collided with a semi tractor-trailer around midnight while traveling west on Highway 14, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Edge, 36-year-old David Wayne Riedel of Stewartville, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The report stated alcohol was involved.

There was no information on the semi driver.

The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.

With snowy conditions impacting travel overnight and into Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 102 crashes and 34 vehicle spinouts across the state on Wednesday morning. The Rochester area is expected to see the heaviest snowfall totals between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511mn.org .

