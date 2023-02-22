1 injured in midnight crash on Highway 14 in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A driver was injured in a U.S. Highway 14 crash on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Rochester.

A 2010 Ford Edge collided with a semi tractor-trailer around midnight while traveling west on Highway 14, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Edge, 36-year-old David Wayne Riedel of Stewartville, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The report stated alcohol was involved.

There was no information on the semi driver.

The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.

With snowy conditions impacting travel overnight and into Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 102 crashes and 34 vehicle spinouts across the state on Wednesday morning. The Rochester area is expected to see the heaviest snowfall totals between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511mn.org .

Weather conditions are expected to get dangerous over the next couple of days. Our troopers are ready to respond. Help them out by staying home. If you have to travel — slow down, increase your following distance, put distractions away, buckle up and turn your lights on. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/xusfFC5sWD — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) February 21, 2023

[1226 PM] Snow and sleet continues to develop over southeast MN, west central WI and northeast IA. Be prepared for slippery conditions as more snow and sleet accumulates with some freezing rain toward Dubuque. pic.twitter.com/KBlMw4Q3Ia — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) February 22, 2023

The snow is coming — lots of it. Plan ahead. Troopers are ready to help, but they will be busy and it could take time to get to you. Save yourself the hassle and stay home. If you have to go out, slow down, buckle up, increase your following distance and turn on your headlights! pic.twitter.com/7POIygahYV — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) February 21, 2023