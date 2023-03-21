99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
1 injured in Tuesday afternoon crash in Preston

The vehicles collided at the intersection of St. Paul Street NW and U.S. Highway 52 in Preston.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 6:10 PM

PRESTON, Minn. — One driver was injured in a U.S. Highway 52 crash on Tuesday afternoon, March 21, 2023, in Preston.

The vehicles, a 2014 Ram 1500 traveling east on St. Paul Street NW and a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country traveling south on Highway 52, collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 52-year-old driver of the Ram, Anthony John Heppner of Mabel, Minnesota, was transported to the Winneshiek Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. His 8-year-old passenger was uninjured.

The 85-year-old driver of the Chrysler, Leroy Edward Vogel, and his passenger Gloria Louise Vogel of Spring Valley were uninjured.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Police Department and Decorah Ambulance also responded to the crash.

