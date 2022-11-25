1 injured in two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 near Chatfield

ORION TOWNSHIP — Two vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 52 on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022, near Chatfield.

While traveling on Highway 52 near Olmsted County Road 7, a 2015 Chevy Sonic and 2021 Ram Pickup driving in opposite directions collided after the Sonic lost control, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The roads were icy.

The driver of the Sonic, Michael Enoch Narveson, 39, of Rochester, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. Daniel Duane Crowson, 38, of Chatfield, did sustain any injuries, according to the report.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield Police Department, Chatfield Fire Department and Chatfield Ambulance also responded to the crash.