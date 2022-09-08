SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
1 injured in Zumbrota car crash Wednesday

Two vehicles were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 52 when the truck hit the Coupe by the Minnesota Highway 60 intersection.

Hwy5260Crash090722.PNG
Law enforcement respond to a car crash at the Highway 52 and Goodhue County Road 60 interchange on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Contributed / 511 MN
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
September 08, 2022 09:08 AM
ZUMBROTA — One man was injured in a car crash on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, near Zumbrota.

Two vehicles, a 2004 Freightliner Tractor Truck and a 2014 Porsche 911 Coupe, were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 52 when the truck hit the Coupe by the Minnesota Highway 60 interchange, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Jeremy Michael Olson, 42, of Utica was driving the Freightliner Tractor Truck and Roy Buckman Stromme, 74, of Minneapolis was driving the Coupe.

Stromme was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. Olson did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Zumbrota Ambulance also responded to the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
