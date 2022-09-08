1 injured in Zumbrota car crash Wednesday

ZUMBROTA — One man was injured in a car crash on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, near Zumbrota.

Two vehicles, a 2004 Freightliner Tractor Truck and a 2014 Porsche 911 Coupe, were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 52 when the truck hit the Coupe by the Minnesota Highway 60 interchange, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Jeremy Michael Olson, 42, of Utica was driving the Freightliner Tractor Truck and Roy Buckman Stromme, 74, of Minneapolis was driving the Coupe.

Stromme was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. Olson did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Zumbrota Ambulance also responded to the crash.