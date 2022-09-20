1 killed in Highway 52 crash Monday evening

MINNEOLA TOWNSHIP — A woman was killed in a semi crash on Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2022, between Zumbrota and Hader.

The 2018 Ford Ecosport was traveling southbound in a U.S. Highway 52 construction zone when it entered the northbound lane. A 1999 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer, driven by Alan Otto Wiener, 61, of Sauk Centre, Minnesota, struck the vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans, 49, of Minneapolis, the driver of the Ecosport died at the scene. Wiener did not have injuries, according to the report.

Highway 52 northbound and southbound lanes were closed for several hours while crews responded to the crash. The closure stretched about seven miles from Goodhue County Road 50 to Goodhue County Road 1 including the interchange at Minnesota Highway 57 near Wanamingo, which was also closed due to construction.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Wanamingo Fire Department responded to the crash.

