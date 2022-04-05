1 person injured in crash on Highway 61 in Red Wing

RED WING — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 61 on Tuesday, April 4, 2022, injured a Wisconsin woman.

Kelinda Leigh Gustafson, of Red Wing, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala north on Highway 61 in Red Wing at 4:13 p.m., when it collided at an intersection with a 2018 Ford Escape driving westbound on County 18 Boulevard, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The 2018 Ford Escape's driver, Cynthia Belle Fenstermacher, of Pepin, Wis., was taken to Red Wing Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Gustafson was uninjured.

The report stated that the road was wet at the time of the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department responded to the accident.