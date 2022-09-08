10 area organizations receive over $73,000 through Winona Community Foundation grants

WINONA — The Winona Community Foundation announced Thursday that it has awarded $73,579 to 10 area organizations through its 2022 Cycle 2 Community Grant award cycle.

This year, the foundation received 20 applications for the grant program, with applicants requesting more than $166,230 for their community improvement projects.

The grants will benefit a variety of projects, from a film-making day camp for youth to virtual support groups for seniors.

"The grant review committee was challenged to award grants that would serve the diverse needs and opportunities in our community," the foundation said in a press release. "Our community grants for nonprofits are broad and inclusive to meet the current community needs in the Winona area."

Here are the 10 nonprofits receiving 2022 Cycle 2 Community Grants:



ADVERTISEMENT