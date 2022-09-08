10 area organizations receive over $73,000 through Winona Community Foundation grants
The grants will support projects in the Winona area like virtual support groups for seniors and placing Reading Corps tutors in local schools.
WINONA — The Winona Community Foundation announced Thursday that it has awarded $73,579 to 10 area organizations through its 2022 Cycle 2 Community Grant award cycle.
This year, the foundation received 20 applications for the grant program, with applicants requesting more than $166,230 for their community improvement projects.
The grants will benefit a variety of projects, from a film-making day camp for youth to virtual support groups for seniors.
"The grant review committee was challenged to award grants that would serve the diverse needs and opportunities in our community," the foundation said in a press release. "Our community grants for nonprofits are broad and inclusive to meet the current community needs in the Winona area."
Here are the 10 nonprofits receiving 2022 Cycle 2 Community Grants:
- Team Vogel vs. Cancer: $10,000 to assist up to 27 Winona area cancer patients and their families with travel and medical expenses.
- Winona County Developmental Achievement Center: $8,000 to support the purchasing and installation of a wheelchair swing and five fruit trees.
- ServeMinnesota: $10,000 to provide assistance funding for Americorps trained Reading Corps tutors for grades K-3 at Winona Area Schools including Jefferson, Goodview, and W-K.
- Winona’s Little Warrior Drumline: $10,000 to support the purchasing of new drums and harnesses, equipment including drum skins, mallets and sticks, uniforms and travel expenses for the kids (ages 7-17) participating.
- Family & Children’s Center: $3,750 to support health and safety of the residents and providers through the purchasing of automated external defibrillator packages for two of their facilities.
- Minnesota Marine Art Museum: $10,000 to support “Seasonal Saturdays," a program providing $1 admission, free transportation, curated gallery tours, live artist demonstrations, live music in the galleries, and art-making activities for all participants.
- Winona Area Humane Society: $10,000 to establish a fund to pay for the veterinary procedures that are necessary to keep the animals in their care healthy and ensure that they can be adopted into loving homes.
- Frozen River Film Festival: $4,329 to support a two-week film making summer day camp. There will be two camps – one for youth ages 8-12 and one for teens ages 13-18.
- Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota: $2,500 to support the organization’s attorneys in providing outreach, advocacy, and direct legal services on behalf of immigrant and refugee communities in Winona and the surrounding community.
- Elder Network: $5,000 to support in-person counseling and virtual support groups for mental health needs provided to the seniors and their caregivers.