SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

10 area organizations receive over $73,000 through Winona Community Foundation grants

The grants will support projects in the Winona area like virtual support groups for seniors and placing Reading Corps tutors in local schools.

Grants - 2022 Cycle 2 (1).png
Contributed / Winona Community Foundation
By Dené K. Dryden
September 08, 2022 04:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WINONA — The Winona Community Foundation announced Thursday that it has awarded $73,579 to 10 area organizations through its 2022 Cycle 2 Community Grant award cycle.

This year, the foundation received 20 applications for the grant program, with applicants requesting more than $166,230 for their community improvement projects.

Also Read
DSC_0031.JPG
Local
Welcoming Week events kick off in Winona County Friday
Other Southeast Minnesota cities such as Lanesboro, Austin and Owatonna are also taking part in Welcoming Week, which is a national initiative to celebrate and connect with local immigrant communities.
September 07, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Karate Chop, Silence prerecording a set at Thesis Beer Project to air in a livestream on NYE.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
Karate Camp ready for a knockout year
Winona band Karate Chop, Silence hosts a three-day outdoor music festival Sept. 9-11 in Winona County.
September 07, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

The grants will benefit a variety of projects, from a film-making day camp for youth to virtual support groups for seniors.

"The grant review committee was challenged to award grants that would serve the diverse needs and opportunities in our community," the foundation said in a press release. "Our community grants for nonprofits are broad and inclusive to meet the current community needs in the Winona area."

Here are the 10 nonprofits receiving 2022 Cycle 2 Community Grants:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Team Vogel vs. Cancer: $10,000 to assist up to 27 Winona area cancer patients and their families with travel and medical expenses.
  • Winona County Developmental Achievement Center: $8,000 to support the purchasing and installation of a wheelchair swing and five fruit trees.
  • ServeMinnesota: $10,000 to provide assistance funding for Americorps trained Reading Corps tutors for grades K-3 at Winona Area Schools including Jefferson, Goodview, and W-K.
  • Winona’s Little Warrior Drumline: $10,000 to support the purchasing of new drums and harnesses, equipment including drum skins, mallets and sticks, uniforms and travel expenses for the kids (ages 7-17) participating.
  • Family & Children’s Center: $3,750 to support health and safety of the residents and providers through the purchasing of automated external defibrillator packages for two of their facilities.
  • Minnesota Marine Art Museum: $10,000 to support “Seasonal Saturdays," a program providing $1 admission, free transportation, curated gallery tours, live artist demonstrations, live music in the galleries, and art-making activities for all participants.
  • Winona Area Humane Society: $10,000 to establish a fund to pay for the veterinary procedures that are necessary to keep the animals in their care healthy and ensure that they can be adopted into loving homes.
  • Frozen River Film Festival: $4,329 to support a two-week film making summer day camp. There will be two camps – one for youth ages 8-12 and one for teens ages 13-18.
  • Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota: $2,500 to support the organization’s attorneys in providing outreach, advocacy, and direct legal services on behalf of immigrant and refugee communities in Winona and the surrounding community.
  • Elder Network: $5,000 to support in-person counseling and virtual support groups for mental health needs provided to the seniors and their caregivers.
Related Topics: WINONA AREA
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
032521.N.RPB.HeronNests02.JPG
Local
New lawsuit filed over development at Rochester Township heron nest site
The Save the Rookery group has filed another lawsuit against the Rochester Township Board for its approval last month of a development plan at a heron nesting site.
September 08, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
a0d28429e6a1c6b445a78eea2caf6e9a.jpg
Local
Rochester man who died in plane crash remembered as hard worker with a smile
Ethan Smith, 20, of Rochester, is being remembered as the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back.
September 08, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
semi roll over 9-8-22.jpg
Local
One injured after semi overturned on northbound Highway 52 lanes
The truck overturned just before 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
September 08, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
OCSO - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Driver avoids serious injury in Wednesday night single-vehicle crash to evade deer in Rochester
After crashing into a tree to avoid the deer, a 21-year-old woman's car caught fire. She came away from the crash without serious injury.
September 08, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson