99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

10-month-old dies following Cannon Falls apartment fire last week

Seqouyah Kelleymae Johnson was one of three children that had been stabilized and placed in medically induced comas, the Cannon Falls Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

Cannon Falls map.png
Created with Datawrapper
By Rebecca MitchellAbby Sharpe and Mark Wasson
Today at 8:28 AM

CANNON FALLS — A 10-month-old girl has died following an April 19, 2023, apartment fire in Cannon Falls, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Seqouyah Kelleymae Johnson was one of three children that had been stabilized and placed in medically induced comas, the Cannon Falls Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

Her date of death was listed as April 21, 2023, on the medical examiner's report. It lists smoke inhalation as her cause of death.

Find more news important to you

The father of the children told the police department all three have been receiving treatment in the burn unit.

"Both the father and mother are thankful for the prayers and well wishes they have received for their children and family," Thursday's statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children were rescued after an apartment bedroom was found fully engulfed in flames. The Cannon Falls Police Department, Cannon Falls Fire Department and Cannon Falls Ambulance responded to the apartment, in the 1200 block of First Street North.

Apartment residents had evacuated the building, including an adult female who said her three children were inside the apartment. An officer broke out the second bedroom windows and the living room windows in an attempt to find the children, according to a press release from the police department.

The children were located and passed through the window to officers and ambulance members. The first two children were transported to the hospital while the third child received first aid care and oxygen at the scene until an ambulance was available. The mother also sustained an arm injury while trying to get the children out of the apartment and was transported to the hospital.

While at the scene Wednesday, first responders noted the children and mother's conditions as "critical." The children were transferred by air ambulance for specialty care at another hospital, according to the release.

The fire department also worked to reunite pets with their owners. The American Red Cross is assisting the 12 apartment unit owners displaced by the fire.

The Cannon Falls Police Department and the State Fire Marshal are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Randolph Fire Department, Miesville Fire Department, Northfield Fire Department, Northfield Ambulance Service, Zumbrota Ambulance Service and Mayo Ambulance Service also assisted.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 16-22, 2023
April 24, 2023 07:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
img-6896002.jpg
Business
Local engineer cleans up in sale of laundry technology
April 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Papa's Roast Coffee Trailer
Business
Shauna Anderson believes in the power of coffee and relationships. Her papa helps bring people together, too
April 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


University of Minnesota Rochester
Exclusive
Local
Will the University of Minnesota Rochester's long-delayed proposed campus be built? We have the answer
April 22, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
All City Girls Golf
Prep
Rochester girls golf at a glance: Teams have sights on improved finishes
April 24, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Prep
Tacos and softball: Pine Island mother, daughter duo Kim and Cheyenne Jones soaking up last spring together
April 24, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Vaping
Local
Olmsted County commissioners back away from flavored tobacco ban
April 24, 2023 05:14 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen