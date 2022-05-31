SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 31
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

10 things to know about historical review of Silver Lake Power Plant

Rochester City Council will be asked to consider designating the power plant as a city landmark, following review for potential national designation.

95ef54bb968a1f424a724dc91b770ae3.jpg
The main building of the Silver Lake Power Plant is being considered for local landmark designation.
Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 31, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A recommendation to designate the Silver Lake Power Plant as a city landmark is slated to be considered by the Rochester City Council as early as June 6.

The city’s Heritage Preservation Commission unanimously recommended the designation in April, following a more than yearlong review of the site by Minneapolis-based New History.

Read more from Randy
kindra-ramaker.jpg
Local
Ramaker seeks to address concerns about democracy by starting at the local level
Olmsted County commissioner candidate files for seat being vacated by Matt Flynn.
May 31, 2022 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Dewitz Builders
Local
City fee-reimbursement program set to spur housing options, but builders see limits to its reach
Pilot program seeks to test impact of passing fees to homebuyers, with goal of spurring future development.
May 28, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Public Utilities RPU logo
Local
Public Utilities Board will review added needs for Marion Road substation project
Additional engineering and design costs emerge in effort to enhance power supply in southeast and central portions of Rochester.
May 28, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

The consultant’s report states the plant’s main building has historic significance with eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places, but the larger complex lacks the same status.

The City Council’s potential June 6 review will include a public hearing to allow comments regarding the potential landmark status of the Rochester Public Utilities property.

Here are a few things to know about the Silver Lake Power Plant:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. A grant funded research on the power plant’s historic significance. 

The city received a $9,550 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage grant in 2020 to hire New History to evaluate the power plant for possible inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.

Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, said the research paved the way for local landmark consideration.

“I was able to use that data and apply it to the local designation,” she said.

2. The plant’s proposed period of significance spans two decades. 

Defined as the time when a proposed landmark was linked to historic events, the proposed period of significance for the Silver Lake Power Plant is from 1949, when it was constructed, to 1969, when a fourth and final addition was made.

043020.N.RPB.SILVERLAKESMOKESTACK.03.JPG
The Silver Lake Power Plant smoke stack is part of the Rochester Skyline seen on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com

3. The lack of a smokestack doesn’t alter findings.

The plant’s 299-foot smokestack was dismantled shortly before the historic review started.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chimney has been part of the Rochester skyline since it was built in 1968.

It remained in use until Sept. 24, 2013, and the bulk of the demolition occurred in May and June of 2020.

4. The plant’s architectural style is considered significant. 

The power plant’s main building features characteristics of the Streamline Moderne architectural style, including glass blocks, polished stone and metal surfaces, horizontal bands of windows and ornamental metal or concrete panels around doors or windows.

“This style creates a streamlined appearance and was often used for power plants, factories, and transportation facilities to convey a modern and technologically advanced operation,” Michael Koop of the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office wrote in a letter to the city, supporting landmark designation for the plant.

5. Size and location are also seen as key factors.

The building’s size, along with its location on a curve of Silver Lake Drive, makes it visible from several vantage points in the area north of downtown.

That combined aspect is suggested as a significant reason for considering the property historically important.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drone - Downtown Rochester (copy)
RPU Silver Lake power plant and Zumbro River in downtown Rochester. May 20, 2018.

6. The building is still being used. 

Rochester Public Utility power resources staff work out of the building, which continues to operate with two working boilers.

“Unit 1 and Unit 4 are decommissioned in place,” said Tony Dzubay, RPU’s manager of power resources. “Unit 2 and Unit 3 are operating, one at a time.”

Steam generated at the plant is sent through a pipeline to Mayo Clinic for sterilization of equipment, as well as heating and cooling of buildings.

7. Long-term fate of the building remains uncertain. 

The city has a steam-generation contract with Mayo Clinic through 2030, so Dzubay said plans call for at least eight more years of operation.

He said no specific plans for the site after 2030, if the contract is not renewed, but the former coal yard has been converted to hold piles of snow removed from city streets each winter.

8. Plant is starting to need structural work. 

Dzubay said extending the Mayo Clinic contract or using the plant beyond 2030 would likely mean investing in some repairs.

“Things are starting to get to the end of their life,” he said, pointing to a need for roof repairs and other structural work.

“It’s an old plant built in the ‘40s,” he said. “We’ve done what we can for upkeep, but just like if you leave a house vacant for a while it starts to deteriorate. We are not using it to the full extent we had for the last 60 to 70 years.”

2fed38b3ffcc5de16953091165564bba.jpg
Control room operator Steve Stamp monitors boiler temperature and production at the Silver Lake power plant.

9. The historic review has an eye toward the future. 

While the current review is focused on the building’s place in history, Patterson-Lungren said the goal is to make way for future possibilities tied to preserving the building

"The idea with this is that it’s very long term, for when it’s no longer being used,” she said. “The idea is we are setting the stage for someone to be able to use this for adaptive reuse.”

10. Redevelopment would come with limits and benefits. 

Designation as a local landmark would limit exterior design changes to the building, if it were converted to another use in the future.

Any proposed changes would be reviewed by the Heritage Preservation Commission.

Patterson-Lungren said the study that makes it eligible for national registry as historic means future renovations would be able to use state or federal tax credits to reduce the cost of preservation work.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Mazem Gisi
Local
Rochester man charged with attempted murder for Friday night stabbing in Rochester
Mazem Caden Gisi, 20, of Rochester, is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stabbing another man Friday night in front of his Rochester apartment.
May 31, 2022 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted County Victim Services logo
Local
Victim Services of Dodge, Fillmore and Olmsted Counties seeking volunteers
The organization uses volunteers to answer its 24/7 crisis line.
May 31, 2022 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes Grads List.png
Local
Lourdes High School Class of 2022: Graduate List
Submitted by Lourdes High School.
May 31, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes Top Grads.png
Local
Lourdes High School Class of 2022: Top Graduates
Submitted by Lourdes High School.
May 31, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports