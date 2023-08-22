Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
$100K Powerball winner purchased ticket in Rochester

The winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on Marion Road.

By Staff reports
Today at 12:51 PM

ROCHESTER — A winning Minnesota Lottery ticket found its lucky winner from a sale in Rochester.

The ticket matched four of the first five Powerball numbers on Monday, Aug. 21. The winning Powerball numbers were 3-4-12-22-28 and the Powerball was 16.

The winning ticket, sold at the Kwik Trip at 1221 Marion Road SE, included the Power Play addition which doubled the Powerball prize to $100,000, according to a statement from the Minnesota Lottery. The names and cities of lottery prize winners are private data unless the winner chooses to allow publicity.

The prize must be claimed at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville, 2645 Long Lake Road. Winners are recommended to call ahead at 651-635-8273 and make an appointment.

