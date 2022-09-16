$10k worth of construction equipment stolen from new housing site near Rochester
The items were stolen between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — Construction equipment valued at $10,000 was reported stolen Sept. 15, 2022, from a new home construction site on the 4000 block of Eighth Street Southwest in Rochester Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.
The equipment and their batteries, along with an iPad, were stolen between 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 2022, and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, 2022.
The Post Bulletin is working on a story about the impact COVID-19 pandemic had on the restaurant industry and how it changed customer habits. Please take a couple of minutes to answer the questions in our survey.
The semi crashed on Interstate 35 just north of the Iowa border.
Around 68 pieces of stainless steel pipe connectors valued at over $6,000 were stolen from a Rochester construction site earlier this week.
The Buffalo, Minn., man was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car.
Breaking News
Lincoln is one of 297 schools throughout the nation to receive the designation this year.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
History is a huge part of the identity of the Dodge County seat, but even long-time locals are intrigued by the hidden past just off Main Street.