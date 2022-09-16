We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

$10k worth of construction equipment stolen from new housing site near Rochester

The items were stolen between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

OCSO - THEFT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 16, 2022 09:29 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Construction equipment valued at $10,000 was reported stolen Sept. 15, 2022, from a new home construction site on the 4000 block of Eighth Street Southwest in Rochester Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

The equipment and their batteries, along with an iPad, were stolen between 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 2022, and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, 2022.

Also Read
Dine-in Takeout Survey.png
Business
Do you prefer dine-in or takeout? Take our survey
The Post Bulletin is working on a story about the impact COVID-19 pandemic had on the restaurant industry and how it changed customer habits. Please take a couple of minutes to answer the questions in our survey.
September 16, 2022 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Iowa man killed after semi crashed, caught on fire on Interstate 35
The semi crashed on Interstate 35 just north of the Iowa border.
September 16, 2022 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Around 68 pieces of stainless steel pipe connectors valued at over $6,000 were stolen from a Rochester construction site earlier this week.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Winona - Winona County map.png
Local
Bicyclist killed in crash in Winona
The Buffalo, Minn., man was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car.
September 16, 2022 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
043021.LINCOLN-OUTDOOR-CLASSROOM.529.jpg
Breaking News
Local
U.S. Department of Education names Rochester's Lincoln K-8 a Blue Ribbon School
Lincoln is one of 297 schools throughout the nation to receive the designation this year.
September 16, 2022 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools warns parents against inappropriate emails
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
September 16, 2022 07:45 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Mantorville Brewery
Local
Brewery ruins, restoration efforts create a sense of curiosity in Mantorville
History is a huge part of the identity of the Dodge County seat, but even long-time locals are intrigued by the hidden past just off Main Street.
September 16, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle