$10k worth of construction equipment stolen from new housing site near Rochester

ROCHESTER — Construction equipment valued at $10,000 was reported stolen Sept. 15, 2022, from a new home construction site on the 4000 block of Eighth Street Southwest in Rochester Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

The equipment and their batteries, along with an iPad, were stolen between 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 2022, and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, 2022.

Around 68 pieces of stainless steel pipe connectors valued at over $6,000 were stolen from a Rochester construction site earlier this week.