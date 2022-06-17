$10K worth of copper wire stolen from John Marshall High School in Rochester

ROCHESTER — About $10,000 of copper wire was reported stolen earlier this week from a construction area at John Marshall High School, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the school is replacing air handling units, which contain copper coils, and had them in a large dumpster outside of the school.

The theft happened at some point between 10:45 p.m. on June 15, 2022 and 5 a.m. June 16, 2022, according to Moilanen.