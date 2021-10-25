11 bullets, two shooters, no one hurt in Southeast Rochester shooting

A pair of gunmen pulled up to an apartment building in the 800 block of 16th Avenue Southeast on Friday night, shooting up the building and driving away.

Rochester police responded to a call at 8:44 p.m. Friday concerning a shooting at the address, said Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to reports from the incident, two men drove up to the west side of the apartment building in a dark vehicle similar to a Crown Victoria, got out of the car and fired, between the two of them, 11 shots at the building before getting back in the car and driving away. Several bullets hit the outside of the building, and bullets entered at least three apartments, Moilanen said.

There were people in several of the apartment units.

Moilanen said police had been called out to the apartment building earlier in the evening to handle a report of a physical fight between residents of two different apartments. The fight had de-escalated to being verbal in nature by the time officers arrived, and no one was arrested from that incident.

Moilanen said bullet casings were collected from the scene. The gunmen were described as black males wearing hoodies. Several individuals were detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.