News Local

11-year-old Albert Lea child dies in car/bicycle crash

On Aug. 11, at 5:13 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a car vs. bicycle crash

By Staff reports
Today at 8:11 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — An 11-year-old child was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening, Aug. 11 in Albert Lea.

On Aug. 11, at 5:13 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a car vs. bicycle crash at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street.

Police found the child, 11-year-old Ayden Michael Brackey, unresponsive in the southbound lane of Bridge Avenue and began life saving measures with the assistance of Albert Lea Fire and Rescue. He was then transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital System-Albert Lea where he was declared dead, an Albert Lea Police Department press release said.

Brackey had been struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Viola Marian Matson, 89 of Albert Lea. According to police, Matson had been proceeding southbound on Bridge Avenue with a green light when the westbound bicycle crossed in front of her vehicle and was struck.

No impairment was detected and no criminal charges are being sought, the release said.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
