11-year-old killed in Mower County ATV crash

BLOOMING PRAIRIE -- An 11-year-old boy died Wednesday following an ATV crash that pinned him under the vehicle in a waterway for an undetermined amount of time, according to a news release from the Mower County Sheriff's Office.

The boy's name and hometown were not released Thursday morning.

Deputies were sent about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 33000 block of 550 th Avenue for a report of an ATV accident involving a boy. Deputies, along with the Brownsdale Police, Minnesota State Patrol, Blooming Prairie Fire and Ambulances well as Mayo One Air Ambulance all responded to the incident.

When emergency responders arrived, they found others on scene performing CPR on the boy, "who had been pinned under an ATV in a waterway for an undetermined time," Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik wrote in a news release. Emergency responders took over lifesaving efforts, but he was pronounced dead the scene.

No further details were released about the incident.

"All responders’ thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friend effected by this tragic accident," Sandvik said in the news release.