News | Local

12 people injured in Sunday pile-up on Interstate 35

Six vehicles were stopped for a construction zone while driving southbound on Interstate 35 near milepost 73 at 7:52 p.m., when they were struck by a Kenworth semi, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
September 20, 2021 01:50 PM
NORTHFIELD -- A seven-vehicle collision injured 12 people, including five children, Sunday night on Interstate 35 near Webster Township.

Six vehicles were stopped for a construction zone in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near milepost 73 at 7:52 p.m., when they were struck by a Kenworth tractor-trailer rig, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

All 12 people injured suffered non-life threatening injuries. Seven people were taken to District One Hospital min Faribault, two were taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital and three people were taken to Northfield Hospital.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office, Northfield Fire Department, Elko New Market Fire Department, Elko New Market Police Department and Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.

