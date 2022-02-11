12 students to compete in Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee final
The champion at the Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
ROCHESTER — Twelve students from around the region will compete in the Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee finals.
The bee will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Wood Lake Meeting Center, 210 Wood Lake Drive SE.
The students competing in the finals were the top spellers at two regional spelling bees that were held Feb. 8.
The students competing March 1 include:
- Eliana Lanners, Rochester Public, grade 8;
- Igor Vuckovic, Rochester Public, 7;
- Rayna Siwani, Rochester Public, 5;
- Lillie VanBuskirk, Rochester Catholic, 8;
- Austin Luckey, Pine Island, 7;
- Addy Kobler, Plainview-Elgin-Millvillve, 5;
- Kolton Nerstad, Spring Grove, 8;
- Sam Passe, Wabasha-Kellogg, 8;
- Tommy Passe, St. Felix Catholic (Wabasha), 6;
- Johanna Spielman, Owatonna, 7;
- Ella Hoscheit, Caledonia, 8
- Hayden Reed, Caledonia, 6;
