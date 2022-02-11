12 students to compete in Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee final

ROCHESTER — Twelve students from around the region will compete in the Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee finals.

The bee will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Wood Lake Meeting Center, 210 Wood Lake Drive SE.

The students competing in the finals were the top spellers at two regional spelling bees that were held Feb. 8.

The champion at the Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The students competing March 1 include:



