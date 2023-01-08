99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
12-year-old snowmobiler dies in crash Sunday in Wabasha County

The boy died at the scene, Wabasha County Sheriff's office reports.

January 08, 2023 05:30 PM
THEILMAN, Minn. — A 12 year-old boy was killed in a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's office, deputies were called to private property near Theilman shortly after 1 p.m. for a single snowmobile crash.

Wabash Fire Department and Wabasha Ambulance also responded and rescuers worked to revive the 12 year-old boy who appears to have hit a tree in a wooded area.

The boy, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
