12-year-old snowmobiler dies in crash Sunday in Wabasha County
The boy died at the scene, Wabasha County Sheriff's office reports.
THEILMAN, Minn. — A 12 year-old boy was killed in a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon.
According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's office, deputies were called to private property near Theilman shortly after 1 p.m. for a single snowmobile crash.
Wabash Fire Department and Wabasha Ambulance also responded and rescuers worked to revive the 12 year-old boy who appears to have hit a tree in a wooded area.
The boy, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
