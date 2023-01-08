12-year-old snowmobiler dies in crash Sunday in Wabasha County

THEILMAN, Minn. — A 12 year-old boy was killed in a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's office, deputies were called to private property near Theilman shortly after 1 p.m. for a single snowmobile crash.

Wabash Fire Department and Wabasha Ambulance also responded and rescuers worked to revive the 12 year-old boy who appears to have hit a tree in a wooded area.

The boy, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

