13-year-old wolf at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo dies

The male wolf had a mass found behind his eye.

The 13-year-old male wolf at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo lived a long, healthy life.
By Abby Sharpe
April 15, 2022 09:35 AM
BYRON — A 13-year-old male wolf at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo was euthanized after a mass was found behind his eye.

The fast-growing mass was found by zoo staff only three weeks ago. It started as discharge from his eye and eventually led to an abnormal eye shape. A Facebook post on Thursday, April 14, 2022, said the mass protruded into his brain.

The male wolf and his sister have called the zoo home since they were eight months old when they were rescued from a game farm in northern Minnesota. His sister is still on exhibit at the zoo.

Zoo staff said that wolves normally live seven to eight years in the wild, so living to be 13 is a long life for a wolf. Staff said he lived a long and healthy life.

The Facebook post thanked Northern Valley Animal Clinic for their efforts to care for the male wolf.

