News | Local

132 reported COVID-19 cases at Rochester schools last week as cases continue to drop

Of the new positive cases this past week, 58% were with vaccinated individuals.

COVID-19 classroom school
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
February 16, 2022 02:04 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools reported 132 positive COVID-19 cases between Feb. 7-13.

That's down from the week prior when 225 positive cases were reported. It's a steep drop from the 756 cases reported the week of Jan. 10-16.

The 132 positive cases raised the district's total to 3,634 this school year.

Of the new cases, 44 were reported in pre-K through fifth-graders, 75 in grades 6-12, and 13 with staff members.

Of the new positive cases, 58% were with vaccinated individuals.

The district reported all RPS schools had multiple positive cases the past week.

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there were 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.

