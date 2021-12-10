136 new COVID-19 cases reported at Rochester Public Schools last week

Rochester Public Schools reported 136 new positive COVID-19 cases between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, raising the total to 1,184 positive cases this school year. The week before, RPS reported 68 new cases within the district.

Of the new cases, 64 were reported in pre-K through fifth-graders, 51 in grades 6-12, and 21 with staff members.

These schools had 10 or more cases reported last week:

Century High

Franklin Elementary

Harriet Bishop (Overland)

Mayo High

Willow Creek Middle

These schools had five or more cases reported last week:



Hoover Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

John Adams Middle

John Marshall High

Riverside Elementary

Washington Elementary

Of the new positive cases, 80.8% were in unvaccinated individuals.

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there were 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.