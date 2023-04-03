50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
14-year-old Kellogg boy dies following rescue from sand hole

"Hunter was a kind and compassionate young man. He was full of adventure and new ideas," reads part of the boy's online obituary.

By Abby Sharpe and Mark Wasson
Today at 1:33 PM

KELLOGG, Minn. — A 14-year-old boy died after he was rescued by first responders last week, according to Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh.

Hunter Flaxbeard's death was ruled an accidental suffocation, according to Bartsh.

"Hunter was a kind and compassionate young man. He was full of adventure and new ideas," reads part of his online obituary . "True to his nature, he gave the gift of life to many by being an organ and tissue donor. This is something he would be proud of! Hunter will live on in the hearts of his family and friends, and the donor recipients he never met."

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office received a medical call around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 in the area of Wabasha County Road 84, east of McCarthy Lake State Wildlife Management Area. The call “stated that a 14-year-old male victim was stuck in a sand hole covered in sand,” Wabasha County Chief Deputy Jim Warren said in a statement.

Deputies arrived and performed life saving measures. The boy was in serious condition at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Wabasha Ambulance Services, Kellogg Fire Department, Wabasha Police Department and Mayo One also responded.

