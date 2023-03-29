14-year-old Kellogg boy rescued, in serious condition

KELLOGG, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after first responders rescued him outside of Kellogg on Tuesday night.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office received a medical call around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 in the area of Wabasha County Road 84, east of McCarthy Lake State Wildlife Management Area. The call “stated that a 14-year-old male victim was stuck in a sand hole covered in sand,” Wabasha County Chief Deputy Jim Warren said in a statement.

Deputies arrived and performed life saving measures. The boy is in serious condition at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Wabasha Ambulance Services, Kellogg Fire Department, Wabasha Police Department and Mayo One also responded.