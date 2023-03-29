99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
14-year-old Kellogg boy rescued, in serious condition

The boy was rescued by first responders in rural Kellogg Tuesday night.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 12:44 PM

KELLOGG, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after first responders rescued him outside of Kellogg on Tuesday night.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office received a medical call around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 in the area of Wabasha County Road 84, east of McCarthy Lake State Wildlife Management Area. The call “stated that a 14-year-old male victim was stuck in a sand hole covered in sand,” Wabasha County Chief Deputy Jim Warren said in a statement.

Deputies arrived and performed life saving measures. The boy is in serious condition at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Wabasha Ambulance Services, Kellogg Fire Department, Wabasha Police Department and Mayo One also responded.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
