News | Local
$14k worth of equipment stolen from Cascade Township construction site

The construction site is a new housing development in Cascade township. Theft happened between July 4 and July 6.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 06, 2022 10:27 AM
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — About $14,000 worth of tools and equipment were reported stolen Tuesday, July 6, 2022, from a construction site in Cascade Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the theft happened sometime between July 4 and July 6, 2022. The site is a housing development near the intersection of Skyview Circle and 18th Avenue Northwest.

The incident is currently under investigation.

