$14k worth of equipment stolen from Cascade Township construction site
The construction site is a new housing development in Cascade township. Theft happened between July 4 and July 6.
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — About $14,000 worth of tools and equipment were reported stolen Tuesday, July 6, 2022, from a construction site in Cascade Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.
According to Schueller, the theft happened sometime between July 4 and July 6, 2022. The site is a housing development near the intersection of Skyview Circle and 18th Avenue Northwest.
The incident is currently under investigation.
