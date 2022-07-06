$14k worth of equipment stolen from Cascade Township construction site

CASCADE TOWNSHIP — About $14,000 worth of tools and equipment were reported stolen Tuesday, July 6, 2022, from a construction site in Cascade Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the theft happened sometime between July 4 and July 6, 2022. The site is a housing development near the intersection of Skyview Circle and 18th Avenue Northwest.

The incident is currently under investigation.