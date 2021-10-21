SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

$15,000 to build bridges at Boys and Girls Club of Rochester

AT&T grant will help close digital gaps by boosing homework and STEM programs, among other things.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 21, 2021 02:55 PM
The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester plans to use a $15,000 grant to help bridge the digital divide as well as the homework gap that some students face.

The club received the $15,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation on Thursday. It plans to use the funding for existing programming such as the Power Hour homework program, tutoring support, and STEM programs, according to a news release.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-existing divides in our community and throughout society were really revealed and exacerbated," said Chad Campbell, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.

The presentation included comments from Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, Sen. Carla Nelson and representatives from the club.

Briella Carmichael, 14, spoke of about the impact the club has been able to make for kids.

"It really does prepare you for the future," Carmichael said about the club's programming. "The Boys and Girls Club has helped with the digital divide... During COVID, my WiFi used to go down a lot and it was really spotty, and I could never get my assignments done on time until I used the homework help and the study hour we have here."

