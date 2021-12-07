15 Rochester residents earn Mayor’s Medal of Honor

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton announced 15 Mayor’s Medal of Honor recipients, along with two people who received the key to the city, during Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting.

“These are outstanding individuals,” she said.

In its 28th year, the Mayor’s Medal of Honor recognizes residents who have gone above and beyond to serve the community.

Recipients were nominated by members of the community.

“In a point of history full of unknowns, it is an honor to serve a city that is consistently full of strong, dedicated and compassionate individuals,” Norton said in a statement announcing the honorees. “I am humbled to recognize these individuals and their outstanding contributions to the Rochester community. While I wish we could have all been together, it was a wonderful experience to get the one on one time with each of the recipients.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of public health recommendations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Norton shifted how awards were handed out this year in lieu of a formal gathering that served as a surprise for past honorees.

“They were brought in one at a time under false pretenses,” she said of this year’s individual awards.

The 2021 recipients by category are:

Kalianne Morrison Marit Williams

Artistic/cultural achievement award: Kalianne Morrison

Morrison is cited as a champion for the arts in the Rochester community, supporting Art4Trails, serving as the board president for Art on the Ave and as advancement coordinator for the Rochester Art Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toni Adafin

Champion of diversity award: Toni Adafin

The founder of a mentoring and tutoring program serving youth from a variety of backgrounds, Adafin has served on the boards of community organizations, including the Diversity Council, United Way and Cradle to Career.

David Jiang

Communitywide service award: David Jiang

A 2015 Century High School graduate, Jiang is the founder and chairman of Oraculi, a local nonprofit serving underrepresented youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education by supporting their first research projects and pairing them with mentors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martine Haglund

Educational excellen ce award: Martine Haglund

Haglund, Century High School’s assistant principal, began her career supporting students as a minority liaison and helped to establish the Employee's of Color Resource Group for Rochester Public Schools.

Keri Ostby

Excellence in city service award: Kerri Ostby

As Rochester Public Library’s head of technical services, Ostby has taken on many tasks, including helping in the city’s emergency operation center and led efforts for processing 1,000 Google Chromebooks to help lessen the digital divide for local residents.

Will Forsman

Excellence in industry award: William Forsman

Co-owner and the face of Cafe Steam, Forsman has helped the coffee shop grow from one to three locations in the past six years and recently opened a sister company, Colorway Coffee Roasters.

Faith Evers

Heroism award: Faith Evers

Retired after 42 years of working as a local 911 dispatcher and supervisor, Evers estimates she has answered more than 250,000 calls from people who were in need of some type of assistance.

Armin Budimlic

Human services award: Armin Budimlic

A 1990 Bosnian immigrant, Budimlic started helping newly arrived refugees and immigrants in 1998 while continuing to improve his career by completing his education from associate degree to master degree in business and serves as executive director of the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association.

Joanne Rosener

Legacy award: Joanne Rosener

In her more than 30 years as a Rochester resident, Rosener has been active in a variety of community activities, including helping form a pickleball association and the Rochester Parks Foundation.

Karel Weigel

Mayor’s award: Karel Weigel

The founding chairwoman of Rochester Area Foundation's First Homes Board of Directors, Weigel, has been active in efforts to create affordable housing options, as well as serving in a variety of other public and private leadership roles.

Rudy Naul

Personal achievement award: Rudy Naul

The local manager for Catholic Charities’ operation of Olmsted County’s Rochester Community Warming Center, Naul has remained flexible as the operation faced adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to offer a nightly place for people facing homelessness.

Stephen Troutman

Senior/elder achievement award: Stephen Troutman

During the pandemic, Troutman promoted the well-being of the senior community through his work on the Rochester Community and Technical College Learning Is ForEver Advisory Board and provided needed education for the board, developing tutorials for senior citizens to learn how to access the programs online.

Tahnee and Jesse Hoekstra

Sustainability award: Jesse and Tahnee Hoekstra

A love of trees and land has led the Hoekstras to contribute to community efforts, including organizing events with RNeighborwoods, applying for grants to protect trees and working with the Urban Forester Training Program.

Dominick Nowakowski

Youth serving community award: Dominick Nowakowski

A high school senior, Nowakowski is a volunteer with Family Service Rochester and helped get other students involved in efforts to help older adults throughout the community, with activities that include yard cleanup and other tasks.

Keys to the city were given to Harry Buck and Gale Julius for their commitments to the community.

A video featuring each recipient being recognized is planned. A list of past Mayor’s Medal of Honor recipients is available on the mayor’s webpage.