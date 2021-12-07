15 Rochester residents earn Mayor’s Medal of Honor
Mayor Kim Norton reveals list of honorees in 14 categories, along with two residents who were given the key to the city.
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton announced 15 Mayor’s Medal of Honor recipients, along with two people who received the key to the city, during Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting.
“These are outstanding individuals,” she said.
In its 28th year, the Mayor’s Medal of Honor recognizes residents who have gone above and beyond to serve the community.
Recipients were nominated by members of the community.
“In a point of history full of unknowns, it is an honor to serve a city that is consistently full of strong, dedicated and compassionate individuals,” Norton said in a statement announcing the honorees. “I am humbled to recognize these individuals and their outstanding contributions to the Rochester community. While I wish we could have all been together, it was a wonderful experience to get the one on one time with each of the recipients.”
In light of public health recommendations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Norton shifted how awards were handed out this year in lieu of a formal gathering that served as a surprise for past honorees.
“They were brought in one at a time under false pretenses,” she said of this year’s individual awards.
The 2021 recipients by category are:
Artistic/cultural achievement award: Kalianne Morrison
Morrison is cited as a champion for the arts in the Rochester community, supporting Art4Trails, serving as the board president for Art on the Ave and as advancement coordinator for the Rochester Art Center.
Champion of diversity award: Toni Adafin
The founder of a mentoring and tutoring program serving youth from a variety of backgrounds, Adafin has served on the boards of community organizations, including the Diversity Council, United Way and Cradle to Career.
Communitywide service award: David Jiang
A 2015 Century High School graduate, Jiang is the founder and chairman of Oraculi, a local nonprofit serving underrepresented youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education by supporting their first research projects and pairing them with mentors.
Educational excellen ce award: Martine Haglund
Haglund, Century High School’s assistant principal, began her career supporting students as a minority liaison and helped to establish the Employee's of Color Resource Group for Rochester Public Schools.
Excellence in city service award: Kerri Ostby
As Rochester Public Library’s head of technical services, Ostby has taken on many tasks, including helping in the city’s emergency operation center and led efforts for processing 1,000 Google Chromebooks to help lessen the digital divide for local residents.
Excellence in industry award: William Forsman
Co-owner and the face of Cafe Steam, Forsman has helped the coffee shop grow from one to three locations in the past six years and recently opened a sister company, Colorway Coffee Roasters.
Heroism award: Faith Evers
Retired after 42 years of working as a local 911 dispatcher and supervisor, Evers estimates she has answered more than 250,000 calls from people who were in need of some type of assistance.
Human services award: Armin Budimlic
A 1990 Bosnian immigrant, Budimlic started helping newly arrived refugees and immigrants in 1998 while continuing to improve his career by completing his education from associate degree to master degree in business and serves as executive director of the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association.
Legacy award: Joanne Rosener
In her more than 30 years as a Rochester resident, Rosener has been active in a variety of community activities, including helping form a pickleball association and the Rochester Parks Foundation.
Mayor’s award: Karel Weigel
The founding chairwoman of Rochester Area Foundation's First Homes Board of Directors, Weigel, has been active in efforts to create affordable housing options, as well as serving in a variety of other public and private leadership roles.
Personal achievement award: Rudy Naul
The local manager for Catholic Charities’ operation of Olmsted County’s Rochester Community Warming Center, Naul has remained flexible as the operation faced adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to offer a nightly place for people facing homelessness.
Senior/elder achievement award: Stephen Troutman
During the pandemic, Troutman promoted the well-being of the senior community through his work on the Rochester Community and Technical College Learning Is ForEver Advisory Board and provided needed education for the board, developing tutorials for senior citizens to learn how to access the programs online.
Sustainability award: Jesse and Tahnee Hoekstra
A love of trees and land has led the Hoekstras to contribute to community efforts, including organizing events with RNeighborwoods, applying for grants to protect trees and working with the Urban Forester Training Program.
Youth serving community award: Dominick Nowakowski
A high school senior, Nowakowski is a volunteer with Family Service Rochester and helped get other students involved in efforts to help older adults throughout the community, with activities that include yard cleanup and other tasks.
Keys to the city were given to Harry Buck and Gale Julius for their commitments to the community.
A video featuring each recipient being recognized is planned. A list of past Mayor’s Medal of Honor recipients is available on the mayor’s webpage.