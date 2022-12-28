Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

$15k worth of copper wire stolen from construction site in Cascade Township

The burglary happened sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27.

OCSO - BURGLARY.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 28, 2022 09:06 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP – About $15,000 worth of copper was stolen from a job site in Cascade Township.

Thirty-five bundles of copper were taken. The burglary happened on the 1300 block of Skyview Circle Northwest sometime between Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 27, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. James Schueller said.

The bundles of copper were a mix of 10, 12 and 14-gauge wire.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 25-31, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 28, 2022 07:56 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: 2022 in Review: Many Med City businesses are ending 2022 with new owners
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 28, 2022 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Bravo
Business
2022 in Review: Many Med City businesses are ending 2022 with new owners
The reins of many Rochester area businesses were handed off to new leaders in the past year. Here are a few of the notable boss shifts.
December 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Sharyl Jean Chicos
Local
Spring Grove woman facing assault charges for beating daughter Christmas Eve
The woman allegedly hit her daughter, bit her in the face and slammed her head into the ground. The incident began when her adult daughter asked for her cell phone back, the daughter told police.
December 27, 2022 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson