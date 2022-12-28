$15k worth of copper wire stolen from construction site in Cascade Township
The burglary happened sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27.
We are part of The Trust Project.
CASCADE TOWNSHIP – About $15,000 worth of copper was stolen from a job site in Cascade Township.
Thirty-five bundles of copper were taken. The burglary happened on the 1300 block of Skyview Circle Northwest sometime between Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 27, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. James Schueller said.
The bundles of copper were a mix of 10, 12 and 14-gauge wire.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
The reins of many Rochester area businesses were handed off to new leaders in the past year. Here are a few of the notable boss shifts.
The woman allegedly hit her daughter, bit her in the face and slammed her head into the ground. The incident began when her adult daughter asked for her cell phone back, the daughter told police.