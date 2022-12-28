$15k worth of copper wire stolen from construction site in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP – About $15,000 worth of copper was stolen from a job site in Cascade Township.

Thirty-five bundles of copper were taken. The burglary happened on the 1300 block of Skyview Circle Northwest sometime between Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 27, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. James Schueller said.

The bundles of copper were a mix of 10, 12 and 14-gauge wire.