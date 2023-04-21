99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

16-year-old found with loaded gun, 300 grams of marijuana arrested following traffic stop

Rochester Police said the boy is "well known to law enforcement."

RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:32 AM

ROCHESTER — A 16-year-old boy was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday, April 20, 2023.

At 3:40 p.m., Rochester police initiated a traffic stop at 55th Street and Bandel Road Northwest. The boy’s car went through a business’ parking lot, where he stopped for a minute before fleeing and hitting a business sign.

The boy drove north on Bandel Road before stopping on the 5700 block. Officers approached the driver and saw the 16-year-old who is “well known to law enforcement,” RPD said Friday.

Find more news important to you

Inside the car, officers found a loaded Glock handgun, 46 marijuana vape cartridges, 304 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.

Officers arrested the boy.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: John Marshall Student of the Month for March
April 21, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
D’Angelo Tines
Rochester in Color
'Be willing to learn from both successes and failures'
April 21, 2023 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
andy smith
Local
Rep. Andy Smith files for bankruptcy protection after closure of Gray Duck Theater
April 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Chris Kuball - 1
Business
Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball to leave ABC 6 News at end of May
April 20, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
PRITCHARD.ACTION.jpg
Prep
How the right hand, hockey future of Lakeville senior, Bruins rookie Tate Pritchard were preserved
April 21, 2023 06:28 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
The Veterans & Emergency Services Exhibit
Local
Inspired by the sacrifices of others, a Rochester group serves the community with honorary exhibits
April 21, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Dennis at 125 Live.jpg
Local
Censured Rochester council member waiting on investigation before considering next steps
April 20, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen