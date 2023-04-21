16-year-old found with loaded gun, 300 grams of marijuana arrested following traffic stop
Rochester Police said the boy is "well known to law enforcement."
ROCHESTER — A 16-year-old boy was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday, April 20, 2023.
At 3:40 p.m., Rochester police initiated a traffic stop at 55th Street and Bandel Road Northwest. The boy’s car went through a business’ parking lot, where he stopped for a minute before fleeing and hitting a business sign.
The boy drove north on Bandel Road before stopping on the 5700 block. Officers approached the driver and saw the 16-year-old who is “well known to law enforcement,” RPD said Friday.
Inside the car, officers found a loaded Glock handgun, 46 marijuana vape cartridges, 304 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.
Officers arrested the boy.
