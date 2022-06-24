SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Thursday crash identified

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Rochester police and fire were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Circle Drive and Northern Valley Drive Northeast.

Fatal Motorcycle vs. Passenger Vehicle Crash
Rochester police and an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy respond to the scene after a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the intersection of East Circle Drive Northeast and Northern Valley Drive in Rochester. The driver of the motorcycle, a 16-year-old male, died in the crash, according to Rochester Police.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
June 24, 2022 12:08 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department has identified the 16-year-old motorcyclist that died in Thursday's crash as Jack Andrew O'Neil of Rochester.

Just before 1 p.m., Rochester police and fire were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Circle Drive and Northern Valley Drive Northeast.

O'Neil was reportedly driving eastbound on East Circle Drive at a "high-rate of speed" when an SUV pulled out at the intersection and the two vehicles collided, according to Rochester Police Sgt. Jeff Sobczak.

O'Neil died at the scene. The 47-year-old male driving the SUV was not injured.

The westbound lanes of East Circle Drive were closed as emergency crews mapped the crash scene.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Rochester Police Forensic Mapping Unit responded to the crash.

