16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Thursday crash identified

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department has identified the 16-year-old motorcyclist that died in Thursday's crash as Jack Andrew O'Neil of Rochester.
Just before 1 p.m., Rochester police and fire were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Circle Drive and Northern Valley Drive Northeast.
O'Neil was reportedly driving eastbound on East Circle Drive at a "high-rate of speed" when an SUV pulled out at the intersection and the two vehicles collided, according to Rochester Police Sgt. Jeff Sobczak.
O'Neil died at the scene. The 47-year-old male driving the SUV was not injured.
The westbound lanes of East Circle Drive were closed as emergency crews mapped the crash scene.
The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Rochester Police Forensic Mapping Unit responded to the crash.
