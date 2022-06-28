SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
News | Local
17-year-old injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 74 near St. Charles

A car crashed into a ditch on Monday, June 27, 2022. The 17-year-old driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 28, 2022 09:15 AM
ST. CHARLES — A vehicle went off Minnesota Highway 74 at 4 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, in St. Charles Township.

A 2012 Ford Taurus was southbound on Highway 74 near County Road 39 when it went off the road and crashed into a ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. He was wearing his seat belt.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Police, St. Charles Fire and Altura Ambulance also responded.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
