17-year-old injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 74 near St. Charles
A car crashed into a ditch on Monday, June 27, 2022. The 17-year-old driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
ST. CHARLES — A vehicle went off Minnesota Highway 74 at 4 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, in St. Charles Township.
A 2012 Ford Taurus was southbound on Highway 74 near County Road 39 when it went off the road and crashed into a ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.
The driver, a 17-year-old male, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. He was wearing his seat belt.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Police, St. Charles Fire and Altura Ambulance also responded.
