18-year-old arrested after fleeing police and threatening man with knife

ROCHESTER — An 18-year-old man was arrested after fleeing police and threatening the father of a missing juvenile female with a knife, according to Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm.

According to Ohm:

Rochester police responded to a call of a female in a state of undress being chased by a male in the area of North Broadway and Northern Heights Drive. Upon arrival, officers found that the female was a 15-year-old that had been reported missing out of Stewartville. The man chasing her was her father.

The father had previously requested assistance to retrieve his daughter but saw his daughter and the 18-year-old man.

The father told law enforcement that she took off and while he was trying to restrain her, the 18-year-old man pulled a knife out. His juvenile daughter was able to break free and slipped out of her shirt running northbound.

ADVERTISEMENT

The daughter had been retrieved by the father by the time officers arrived. She was released to her mother.

Police were unable to locate the 18-year-old until later that evening when an officer spotted him in the area of North Broadway and Northern Heights Drive Northeast. The man fled, and a perimeter was set up with a drone and a K-9 being deployed. The man was located in a wooded area and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention center but is no longer listed as in custody. Police found a knife on the man.

Charges related to the incident have been recommended against the 18-year-old man to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

