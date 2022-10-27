SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

18-year-old arrested after fleeing police and threatening man with knife

An 18-year-old man was arrested for threatening the father of a runaway juvenile with a knife.

RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 27, 2022 09:56 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — An 18-year-old man was arrested after fleeing police and threatening the father of a missing juvenile female with a knife, according to Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm.

According to Ohm:

Rochester police responded to a call of a female in a state of undress being chased by a male in the area of North Broadway and Northern Heights Drive. Upon arrival, officers found that the female was a 15-year-old that had been reported missing out of Stewartville. The man chasing her was her father.

Also Read
GNV_O2BPR_1536x1040 Hero Image.png
Business
National child care provider hopes to build two centers in north Rochester
O2B Kids, which is based in Gainesville, Florida, has filed permits for a pair of 11,000-square-foot child care centers to bookend north Rochester.
October 27, 2022 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools approves policy to stock Narcan in case of opioid overdoses
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 27, 2022 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Pam Altendorf, Laurel Stinson and Roger Kittelson
Local
Election 2022: House District 20A
WABASHA — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.
October 27, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

The father had previously requested assistance to retrieve his daughter but saw his daughter and the 18-year-old man.

The father told law enforcement that she took off and while he was trying to restrain her, the 18-year-old man pulled a knife out. His juvenile daughter was able to break free and slipped out of her shirt running northbound.

ADVERTISEMENT

The daughter had been retrieved by the father by the time officers arrived. She was released to her mother.

Police were unable to locate the 18-year-old until later that evening when an officer spotted him in the area of North Broadway and Northern Heights Drive Northeast. The man fled, and a perimeter was set up with a drone and a K-9 being deployed. The man was located in a wooded area and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention center but is no longer listed as in custody. Police found a knife on the man.

Charges related to the incident have been recommended against the 18-year-old man to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Election 2022 in United States
Local
Election 2022: House District 24A and 24B
KASSON — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.
October 26, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Jeff Ettinger and Brad Finstad
Local
Will Ettinger's late push be enough?
DFL Congressional candidate makes six-figure ad buy less than two weeks before Nov. 8 midterms. He hopes to topple incumbent Rep. Brad Finstad, who holds an advantage in the polls.
October 26, 2022 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Removal of Wabasha County campaign sign sparks conflict
Commissioner Brian Goihl says his opponent's campaign sign was placed near his home to harass him.
October 26, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
MnDot Prescribed Burn
Local
MnDOT: Prescribed burn near Harmony on Thursday
Warning signs will be placed on U.S. Highway 52 between Harmony and Canton, and motorists should also watch for burn crew members.
October 26, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports