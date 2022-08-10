SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
18-year-old woman killed in crash Wednesday morning

The crash between a car and a semi occurred at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
August 10, 2022 06:55 PM
WANAMINGO, Minn. — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wanamingo Township at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

A 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound on Goodhue County Road 1 and a 2013 Volvo semi was westbound on Minnesota Highway 60 before the vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Eighteen-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was killed in the crash.

The semi driver, 62-year-old Jay Lawrence Bowe of Lewiston, was uninjured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Wanamingo Fire Department also responded.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
