18-year-old woman killed in crash Wednesday morning

WANAMINGO, Minn. — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wanamingo Township at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

A 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound on Goodhue County Road 1 and a 2013 Volvo semi was westbound on Minnesota Highway 60 before the vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Eighteen-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was killed in the crash.

The semi driver, 62-year-old Jay Lawrence Bowe of Lewiston, was uninjured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Wanamingo Fire Department also responded.

