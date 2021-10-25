19,011 of us used Lime scooters in Rochester this year

Lime scooters have crisscrossed Rochester’s downtown and scattered into neighborhoods for the third summer.

The scooter rental company needs to renew its contract with the city to operate in 2022.

Some Rochester City Council members said Monday that they want changes in operations to increase public safety and to improve accessibility for people who don’t have credit cards or cellphones which are used to pay for the devices.

Jaymi Wilson, the city’s program manager working with Lime representatives, said a new contract is expected to be in the works over the winter months.

Here are a few things to know about Lime scooter operations in Rochester this year:

1. The number of Lime scooters on Rochester streets peaked at 205 in May

While up to 300 were allowed, the number of available scooters declined in June, partly because access to repair parts dropped because of supply issues.

The average number of available scooters dipped to 124 in early August, before rebounding to an average of 177 in October.

2. Total trips on rental scooters peaked at 18,025 in June

Lime reports a total of 83,212 trips were recorded in Rochester this year, an 18 percent increase from 2020.

The numbers reported included 19,011 unique users this year.

3. Individual scooters made more trips this year

Lime reported an average of 2.06 trips a day for each scooter on the street, up from 1.85 trips in 2020.

Lime also reports it received 4.3 stars out of 5 in its customer rating system.

4. Access is available without traditional forms of payment

The Lime Access program offers options to increase access for low-income riders, and 11 Rochester residents have enrolled in the program so far.

Wilson said the city is looking for ways to promote and grow the program.

5. Effort was made to address usage on sidewalks

Riding an electric scooter on Rochester’s sidewalks is banned.

To address complaints of violations, Lime installed technology to track when scooters were moving on sidewalks and to send riders reminders that riding on the sidewalk is prohibited.

“Right now the sidewalk messages are informational,” Wilson said, but she added that the city could introduce penalties for future violations.

6. Low-speed zones were established

To increase safety for pedestrians, scooters can no longer operate at speeds faster than 7 mph around Cascade and Silver lakes, as well as in the newly surfaced plaza around Mayo Clinic.

The scooters also were made inoperable in parking ramps and skyways, as well as on the Thursday’s Downtown grounds.