19 honored with mayor's medal
Rochester residents touted for commitment to community.
Hidden in what was presented as “a world (Rochester) premier video about the wonders of our city” Thursday evening was an announcement by Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.
“I need to interrupt tonight’s special program for another special program, maybe one you weren’t expecting,” she said. “We’re here to celebrate and honor the 37th annual Mayor’s Medal of Honor winners."
The video gag on Facebook Live took the place of the tradition of luring unexpecting award recipients to a lunch at the Mayo Civic Center. This year, 19 Rochester residents were honored in 15 categories.
This year’s Mayor’s Medal of Honor recipients are:
Artistic and cultural achievement -- Danny Solis
Cited as a true visionary to diverse and inclusive original programming in Rochester’s arts and culture scene, Solis has worked with a variety of community and artistic outreach efforts aimed at reaching all ages.
Champion of diversity - Omar Nur
An ambassador of the Somali American culture, Nur strives to help create a welcoming community through work with higher-education institutions, public schools and other community efforts.
Communitywide service -- Peg Winters
As a volunteer for with Family Service Rochester, AARP Tax Aide Program, United Way, Quarry Hill Nature Center and Girl Scouts, Winters has been contributing her time and talents throughout Rochester for years, and she took a key role in volunteering for daily Meals on Wheels distributions with the onset of COVID-19.
Educational excellence -- Nicole Andrews
In her role as the school readiness supervisor for Rochester Public Schools, Andrews makes daily connections with preschool families who are receiving a scholarship and works to provide family events and home visits for these families, while also supporting preschool classrooms.
Excellence in City Service -- Terry Spaeth
As assistant city administrator, Spaeth is recognized for stepping up when needed and helping other city employees find ways to succeed throughout his decades of service to the city.
Excellence in Industry -- Jennifer Becker
Seen as the epitome of excellence in the hospitality industry, Becker has served a variety of roles in Rochester from food and beverage director at the Rochester Golf and Country Club to being the driving force behind unique events at Bleu Duck Kitchen, while also being known for her efforts to help nonprofits and community organizations.
Human services -- April Sutor and Kelli DeCook
Acknowledged for their professional roles of leading initiatives addressing child well-being and senior independence, Sutor and DeCook have pushed to find creative solutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help vulnerable residents, while also securing grants and donations totaling more than $300,000 for the local work.
Legacy award -- Elaine Case
Recognized for her collaborative leadership style, Case has played many roles on planning and advisory committees, sharing her knowledge with a variety of local organizations throughout the city, including serving as leader within Rotary for the creation of the Cradle to Career initiative.
Mayor's award -- David Morrill
Described by his many nominators as determined, collaborative, a consensus builder and humble, Morrill used those skills, along with his engineering talents, as part of the Save The Track effort that altered a proposed path for the Soldiers Field running track, helping save the city money and preserve it for community use.
Personal achievement -- Jason Zylstra
Able to overcome barriers and find the positive aspects of all situations, Zylstra was born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, a disease that causes multiple joint contractures, and has found creative ways to accomplish tasks others do without thinking, while also being active in the community through the Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living and as president of the Rochester Area Disabled Athletics and Recreation Board.
Senior/elder achievement -- Monica Taylor
A resident of the Fairway Ridge Housing community, Taylor is a past chairwoman and current co-chairwoman of the social committee, where she organizes gatherings for luncheons, suppers, Veteran’s Day, and seasonal celebrations for the well-being of seniors, while also helping raise funds for community organizations.
Sustainability -- Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick
As a master gardener, a Rochester master water steward, co-founder of the Rochester Public Library seed library and a member of the newly forming Transition Rochester, Kirkpatrick shares her knowledge of related issues while striving to reimagine and rebuild a more sustainable and resilient community.
Youth serving community -- Yezi Gugsa
A Mayo High School senior, Gugsa has been active at serving on the student council as student body president while also serving on the Rochester Public Schools Student School Board, Diversity Committee, Youth Commission, Mayor's Youth Council, Key Club and National Honor Society. She has also worked to highlight the inequities and injustices as a response to the death of George Floyd.
Certificates of commendation -- Al Tuntland, Al DeBoer, Bob Nowicki and Jackie Trotter
The four Rochester residents who had received the Medal of Honor in the past were recognized for a lifetime of invaluable service and dedication to the residents of the city.
Above and beyond -- Audrey Betcher an Rochester Public Library staff
The mayor presented a special award to the library staff and its director for their efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.