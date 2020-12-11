19 honored with mayor's medal

Hidden in what was presented as “a world (Rochester) premier video about the wonders of our city” Thursday evening was an announcement by Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

“I need to interrupt tonight’s special program for another special program, maybe one you weren’t expecting,” she said. “We’re here to celebrate and honor the 37th annual Mayor’s Medal of Honor winners."

The video gag on Facebook Live took the place of the tradition of luring unexpecting award recipients to a lunch at the Mayo Civic Center. This year, 19 Rochester residents were honored in 15 categories.

This year’s Mayor’s Medal of Honor recipients are:

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, Danny Solis. (Contributed photo)

Artistic and cultural achievement -- Danny Solis

Cited as a true visionary to diverse and inclusive original programming in Rochester’s arts and culture scene, Solis has worked with a variety of community and artistic outreach efforts aimed at reaching all ages.

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, Omar Nur. (Contributed photo)





Champion of diversity - Omar Nur

An ambassador of the Somali American culture, Nur strives to help create a welcoming community through work with higher-education institutions, public schools and other community efforts.

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, Peg Winters. (Contributed photo)





Communitywide service -- Peg Winters

As a volunteer for with Family Service Rochester, AARP Tax Aide Program, United Way, Quarry Hill Nature Center and Girl Scouts, Winters has been contributing her time and talents throughout Rochester for years, and she took a key role in volunteering for daily Meals on Wheels distributions with the onset of COVID-19.

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, Nicole Andrews. (Contributed photo)





Educational excellence -- Nicole Andrews

In her role as the school readiness supervisor for Rochester Public Schools, Andrews makes daily connections with preschool families who are receiving a scholarship and works to provide family events and home visits for these families, while also supporting preschool classrooms.

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, Terry Spaeth. (Contributed photo)





Excellence in City Service -- Terry Spaeth

As assistant city administrator, Spaeth is recognized for stepping up when needed and helping other city employees find ways to succeed throughout his decades of service to the city.

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, Jennifer Becker. (Contributed photo)





Excellence in Industry -- Jennifer Becker

Seen as the epitome of excellence in the hospitality industry, Becker has served a variety of roles in Rochester from food and beverage director at the Rochester Golf and Country Club to being the driving force behind unique events at Bleu Duck Kitchen, while also being known for her efforts to help nonprofits and community organizations.

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, April Sutor. (Contributed photo)

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, Kelli DeCook. (Contributed photo)





Human services -- April Sutor and Kelli DeCook

Acknowledged for their professional roles of leading initiatives addressing child well-being and senior independence, Sutor and DeCook have pushed to find creative solutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help vulnerable residents, while also securing grants and donations totaling more than $300,000 for the local work.

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, Elaine Case. (Contributed photo)





Legacy award -- Elaine Case

Recognized for her collaborative leadership style, Case has played many roles on planning and advisory committees, sharing her knowledge with a variety of local organizations throughout the city, including serving as leader within Rotary for the creation of the Cradle to Career initiative.

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, David Morrill. (Contributed photo)





Mayor's award -- David Morrill

Described by his many nominators as determined, collaborative, a consensus builder and humble, Morrill used those skills, along with his engineering talents, as part of the Save The Track effort that altered a proposed path for the Soldiers Field running track, helping save the city money and preserve it for community use.

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, Jason Zylstra. (Contributed photo)





Personal achievement -- Jason Zylstra

Able to overcome barriers and find the positive aspects of all situations, Zylstra was born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, a disease that causes multiple joint contractures, and has found creative ways to accomplish tasks others do without thinking, while also being active in the community through the Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living and as president of the Rochester Area Disabled Athletics and Recreation Board.

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, Monica Taylor. (Contributed photo)





Senior/elder achievement -- Monica Taylor

A resident of the Fairway Ridge Housing community, Taylor is a past chairwoman and current co-chairwoman of the social committee, where she organizes gatherings for luncheons, suppers, Veteran’s Day, and seasonal celebrations for the well-being of seniors, while also helping raise funds for community organizations.

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick. (Contributed photo)





Sustainability -- Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick

As a master gardener, a Rochester master water steward, co-founder of the Rochester Public Library seed library and a member of the newly forming Transition Rochester, Kirkpatrick shares her knowledge of related issues while striving to reimagine and rebuild a more sustainable and resilient community.

2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipient, Yezi Gugsa. (Contributed photo)





Youth serving community -- Yezi Gugsa

A Mayo High School senior, Gugsa has been active at serving on the student council as student body president while also serving on the Rochester Public Schools Student School Board, Diversity Committee, Youth Commission, Mayor's Youth Council, Key Club and National Honor Society. She has also worked to highlight the inequities and injustices as a response to the death of George Floyd.

2020 Mayor's Certificate of commendation recipient, Al DeBoer. (Contributed photo)

2020 Mayor's Certificate of commendation recipient, Al Tuntland. (Contributed photo)

2020 Mayor's Certificate of commendation recipient, Bob Nowicki. (Contributed photo)

2020 Mayor's Certificate of commendation recipient, Jackie Trotter. (Contributed photo)

Certificates of commendation -- Al Tuntland, Al DeBoer, Bob Nowicki and Jackie Trotter

The four Rochester residents who had received the Medal of Honor in the past were recognized for a lifetime of invaluable service and dedication to the residents of the city.

Audrey Betcher





Above and beyond -- Audrey Betcher an Rochester Public Library staff

The mayor presented a special award to the library staff and its director for their efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.