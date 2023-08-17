Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
19-year-old male identified in Rochester police death investigation

The man was found inside an apartment on the 600 block of East Center Street on Monday morning.

RPD - Death Investigation
By Staff reports
Today at 2:53 PM

ROCHESTER — The Southeast Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified Elijah Gunter, 19, as the deceased male found inside an apartment on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Gunter was found inside an apartment on the 600 block of East Center Street around 8:45 a.m. on Monday. The Rochester Police Department is continuing the investigation on his death.

RPD is also working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

