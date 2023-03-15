19-year-old Zollman Zoo bobcat dies

BYRON, Minn. — The almost 19-year-old female bobcat at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo has passed away.

The bobcat shared the “honor” of being one of the zoo’s educational ambassadors, naturalist Clarissa Schrooten said. She started her journey at the zoo as a 1-year-old after being purchased from a zoo-type facility in 2005.

“She has taught and touched so many students and visitors that have come here for 18 years,” Schrooten said.

Zollman Zoo does not name its animals.

With the guidance of veterinarians, Schrooten said the bobcat was put down on March 14. Her pain was “short-lived” over the last few days. Bobcats in captivity have more longevity than wild bobcats, which live between seven and 15 years. Captive bobcats live around 18 years, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

“It’s always a tough decision. I would say that’s the hardest thing I do in my job, hands down,” Schrooten said.

“We’re lucky she was an old bobcat. It’s a lot easier when we get the confirmation, too, that it was time, she was very thin,” Schrooten said. “It was the right time for her, it was the right thing to do. She was having some issues with arthritis.”

While living at the zoo, the female bobcat received regular care, including veterinarian visits, food and preventative medicine, and nutrition supplements as she aged, Schrooten said.

“She had a very good life here,” Schrooten said.

Along with her caretakers on the zoo staff, the female bobcat shared an exhibit space with the 5-year-old male bobcat. The exhibit also includes a lynx and cougar.

“They were very cute together,” Schrooten described. “They did lots of snuggling.”

As wild animals, the grieving process is different than house-raised animals, which have “been bred to be the friendlier animals and just more human habituated,” Schrooten said.

“When you deal with wild animals, it’s very enlightening to watch them because you see this change of it being a companion versus their survival needs,” Schrooten explained. “Yesterday, I took care of the male bobcat after he figured out he was all by himself. And he goes on about his business normal because their need for survival is higher than their need for companionship.”