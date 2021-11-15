1921: Helmets ordered for firefighters
Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 – 25 years ago
- The school boundaries for the new Century High School were approved by the Rochester School Board. The attendance boundary between Century and John Marshall High School is 55th Street NW.
- The Rochester Tire Mart on Civic Center Drive was destroyed by fire. There were 3,000 to 4,000 tires in the building at the time of the fire.
1971 – 50 years ago
- Vicki Bess was named Miss Rochester 1972. The event in the Mayo Civic Auditorium was attended by some 800 people.
- Four barges crashed into a Chicago and Northwestern Railway bridge over the Mississippi River at Winona, causing severe damage.
- Female enrollment has turned the corner, and coeds now outnumber their male counterparts at Rochester State Junior College. Enrollment of 1,189 females outnumbers the male enrollment by 76.
1946 – 75 years ago
- The golden jubilee ball of the St. Charles volunteer fire department will be on Nov. 27 at the high school auditorium.
- The Rochester Mustangs of the Southern Minnesota Hockey league will play three exhibition games against St. Paul hockey teams. All the games will be played in the Mayo Civic Auditorium.
1921 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester City Council has instructed the fire chief to order 17 helmets for the firemen to protect their heads from falling debris during fire calls.
- Special thanks to Divine Providence for His generosity and for His guidance should be given on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, Gov. J. A. O. Preus, says in a proclamation.
