SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1st district special election will take on clarity in a week

Special election primary will take place on May 24, reducing 19 candidates to 4

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
May 16, 2022 06:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A congressional special election race that was as clear as mud when it started two months ago will take on clarity in a week.

On Tuesday, May 24, voters will head to the polls to pick major party nominees for Congress who will advance to an Aug. 9 1st Congressional District special election. A field now made up of 19 candidates will be winnowed down to four.

Also Read
275774877_103655045612563_3196919071632760747_n.jpg
Local
Ettinger wins DFL's endorsement for Congress in 1st district
The former Hormel CEO won the party's backing on the 2nd ballot with 68% of delegates
May 16, 2022 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Local
MN GOP gets off to a crawling start, upending schedule for endorsing governor candidate
Long registration lines, debates over balloting process and seating of delegates slows convention.
May 13, 2022 01:25 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
50b2fd0c8b6b8374e021a01238715eab.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Famous 'Washington' painting, a Winona museum attraction, goes for $45 million, twice its estimated value
The selling signals a change for Winona's art scene.
May 13, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Gov. Tim Walz called the special election when Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a two-term Republican from Blue Earth, died on Feb. 17.

jeremy-munson.jpg
Jeremy Munson.
Contributed

The primary is almost certain to be a low-turnout affair, meaning the candidates most capable of energizing their base of supporters will have the best chance of winning their party’s nomination.

With nine Republican candidates and seven Democratic candidates, a low plurality of votes could secure the nomination for the winning candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been no polls to suggest which candidate enjoys front-runner status in each respective party. But recent conventions to endorse candidates for Congress in the new 1st Congressional District as a result of redistricting suggest several candidates with inside-track strengths for the special election.

On the GOP side is state Rep. Jeremy Munson, a Crystal Lake, Minn., businessman. Munson won 55% of delegates at a GOP endorsing convention two weeks ago where candidates were vying for the nod from their party not for the special election but for the endorsement for the general election in November.

While Munson's total was short of the 60% needed to secure the party’s endorsement, it showed Munson with possible front-runner status of the nine GOP candidates.

Munson has also touted the endorsements of U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rand Paul of Kentucky and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as well as former congresswoman Michele Bachman. Munson is perhaps best known for proposing legislation that would let Minnesota counties secede from the state and join border states such as South Dakota.

Brad Finstad, a three-term state representative from New Ulm, also finished strong at the GOP convention with 35 percent of delegates. Finstad served as former President Donald Trump’s state director for USDA Rural Development in Minnesota.

In a district where the Trump name and message has resonated strongly, any claimed association to the former president could confer political benefit.

Jeff Ettinger.jpg
Jeffrey Ettinger

On the Democratic side, former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger won the DFL endorsement for Congress in the new CD-1. Ettinger won 65% of delegates and the endorsement after two ballots. Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, a Rochester Community and Technical College graduate, came in second with 25% of delegates.

The special election will be taking place at a time of strong public disenchant with inflation, high gas and diesel prices and rising grocery bills. Empty shelves of baby formula have also added to the anxieties of parents. All this has taken place on the watch of Democratic leaders in Washington, D.C. and St. Paul and is likely to benefit of GOP candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The current political climate clearly favors the GOP – inflation, immigration, crime all work in that party’s favor,” said Steven Schier, a political analyst and former political science professor from Carlton College. “The Dems have a chance if they mobilize superior resources – voter contact, volunteers, advertising – and employ them well before election day.

“Even with that, it’s a challenge for them,” Schier added.

Other candidates include Republicans Bob “Again" Carney Jr., Ken Navitsky, Kevin Kocina, Roger Ungemach, Matt Benda, J.R. Ewing, Jennifer Carnahan and Nels Pierson; and Democrats Richard Painter, George Kalberer, Warren Lee Anderson, James Rainwater and Candice Deal-Bartell. The two maijuana party candidates are Richard Reisdorf and Haroun McClellan.

Republican and Democratic candidates offer divergent prescriptions for strengthening the country. GOP candidates say taming inflation, securing the country’s southern border, and energy independence are their priorities. Democrats list expanding healthcare, strengthening and defending voting rights, and developing renewable energy at a time of climate crisis.

Munson said he is the only candidate in the race to vow not to raise the debt ceiling when the need arises.

“The first step to addressing and containing inflation is to admit its cause,” Munson said. “We are experiencing a drastic increase in inflation because both Republicans and Democrats have agreed to cut taxes while increasing spending,” Munson said. “The resulting massive annual deficits have created over $30 trillion in debt and runaway inflation.”

State Rep. Nels Pierson, R-Rochester, identified fixing the country’s porous border as a priority. Further work on building a wall on the southern border needs to be done. And immigrants who follow the country’s immigration laws should be rewarded with a quicker path to citizenship.

“Merit-based immigration qualifications should be broadened, and quotas increased to alleviate backlogs and pressures at the border,” Pierson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Democratic side, Ettinger has framed his campaign as defending mainstream values that are being trampled on by Republicans intent on limiting voting rights and aggravating climate change. For Etteringer, a pivotal moment in his decision to run for office was the Jan. 6 riot that suspended the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

“I’ve heard several of the GOP candidates say they would not have certified the election,” Ettinger said. “To me, that’s just not a mainstream principle.”

Brakebill-Hacke said health care is one of her top priorities. She notes the vast sums of public and private dollars being spent to develop Rochester into a Destination Medical Center, a hub for attracting people globally to Rochester to get well.

“What people of this district want to hear about is health care,” she said. “We also have an obligation to provide quality care to all our citizens.

“I believe a system with global budgeting that preserves choice for patients, profit for hospitals and compensation for the world’s greatest healthcare providers in Rochester would create a boom for our region and makes us one of the world’s most attractive places to visit, live and do business,” Brakebill-Hacke said.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Former Legends Bar
Local
Vision alternatives for downtown riverfront continues to weigh options for former Legends site
Potential development will likely require partnership with private developer who shares city vision for land.
May 16, 2022 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Hnet-image.gif
Local
Launch of new public art highlights transition in Peace Plaza
Rochester artist says 'Wakefield' seeks to inspire contemplation
May 16, 2022 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Muhidin Omar Abukar.png
Breaking News
Local
Rochester man pleads guilty to 2019 murder, to receive over 13 year prison sentence
Muhidin Abukar, 33, entered into a plea agreement Monday, May 16, 2022, shortly before his trial was set to begin for his role in the death of a 28-year-old Rochester man.
May 16, 2022 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
1aa0dd5ff101cd5d71fe4fb95baf2444.jpg
Members Only
Business
Kemps workers approve a new contract with 'record' wage increases
Employees at Rochester’s Kemps plant voted 82-24 on Sunday to approve a new three-year labor contract with “record” raises to guarantee that the ice cream will keep flowing this summer, said John Chappuis, business agent for Teamsters Local 120.
May 16, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger