2,011 in Southeast Minnesota are behind on rent

At least 2,011 Southeast Minnesota households are reporting being behind in rent payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesota Housing reports $10.3 million in rental assistance has been requested in the eight-county region, and more requests are expected.

“We are seeing an increase in calls, and the state is preparing for an increase in calls as well,” said Pamela Barrientos, a RentHelp navigator with Three Rivers Community Action.

The bulk of regional requests reported through Aug. 5 have come from Olmsted County, where 1,240 households are seeking help with a total of nearly $6.57 million in requests.

The requests come after the county used $2.1 million in state and federal funds to help nearly 1,100 households pay rent last year.

Randi Callahan, Three Rivers’ housing advocacy services manager, said she expects the requests to continue to grow, noting the latest state report doesn’t appear to include applications that haven’t been completed.

She also said many tenants with lapsed rent payments haven’t applied for the help, which taps the $672 million in federal aid dedicated to paying back rent for thousands of Minnesota tenants.

Statewide, Minnesota Housing reports having received 36,452 applications, which would tap $224.6 million, if all requests are approved.

The applications are being filed as the state’s plan to ease into the eviction process is being implemented.

In Olmsted County, five related eviction cases have been heard in the past three weeks, with no cases on the calendar for a fourth week.

The state is not allowing cases based on the non-payment of rent. The cases making it to the courtroom involve claims of significant lease violations, which Travis Ohly, an attorney for several local landlords, said can be challenging to prove in court.

So far, none of the cases have continued to a trial. Landlords and tenants have either reached an agreement, or Olmsted County District Court Referee Gail Baker granted the landlords’ requests after tenants failed to attend the required hearing.

Brian Lipford, senior leadership attorney at Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, said he anticipates it will take time for the numbers to increase.

“I do think we are going to be seeing the number of evictions increase as the tenant protections provided for in the ‘off ramp’ legislation expire,” he said. “Our hope is that tenants who are behind in rent are being proactive and making applications to Rent Help MN before landlords can file nonpayment of rent-based evictions. This is a win-win resolution for both landlords and tenants.”

The “off ramp” allowed landlords to start terminating leases for nonpayment of rent on Friday, but only if the tenant is not eligible for the state’s RentHelp program.

Evictions for people eligible for RentHelp assistance aren’t expected to start until next year.

Barrientos said that’s why it’s important for people to apply. The application freezes potential action until it’s processed.

Callahan said the delay can also frustrate landlords who have gone months without rent payments.

“It’s been difficult, because understandably there have been some very upset landlords,” she said of the RentHelp application process that requires effort by the tenant and landlord.

Barrientos and fellow Three Rivers RentHelp navigator Leticia Bravo said that’s where they are trying to make a difference, especially when tensions are high between a landlord and tenant.

“We kind of act as a buffer,” Barrientos said.

While she said both parties can be hesitant to participate, Barrientos also pointed out the lack of rent payments create stress.

“There is a misperception that people are just comfortable waiting for this payment to come,” she said. “I am on the phone all day, either with a tenant, a landlord or both, because tenants’ anxiety is measurable.”

The state made 7,170 payments directly to landlords through Thursday, totaling $33 million.

Callahan said it leaves a lot of landlords and tenants waiting, but recent state adjustments are being made to improve the process and reduce the wait.

“We want this program to be successful, and we are doing everything we can to make that happen,” she said of the Three Rivers effort.

