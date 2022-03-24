Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 24
News | Local

2,500 hogs killed in barn fire near Eyota

A passerby called for emergency responders around 3:35 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, to report a fire in the 11000 block of 55th Street Southeast in Eyota Township.

Structure fire graphic logo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 24, 2022 09:15 AM
EYOTA — Thousands of hogs are believed to have perished in a barn fire early Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, in Eyota Township.

When Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found a barn fully engulfed in flames on the property near the intersection of Interstate 90 and Olmsted County Road 7, according to Lt. Lee Rossman. Firefighters from Eyota, Dover and Chatfield all responded to battle the fire, which they were able to get under control within an hour.

One of the owners, who does not live on the farm property, arrived on scene and told deputies the barn contained 2,500 hogs. Rossman said it is believed that all the hogs died in the fire.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious but there was not a cause immediately available. The fire caused an estimated $900,000 in damage. More information is expected to be released by the Sheriff's office Friday morning.

Related Topics: FIRESPUBLIC SAFETYDOVER-EYOTA
