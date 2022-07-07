SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Thursday, July 7

News | Local
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2 charged in connection to May Rochester shooting that injured one

A total of five people were arrested recently in Rochester during search warrants related to a May shooting that injured one man. Two of those arrested are facing felony charges related to that shooting.

Demonte Simmons
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 07, 2022 01:55 PM
ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has charged two people in connection to a May shooting in Rochester that injured another man.

Cavarion Lorenzo Kincaid, 16, of Rochester, is facing first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges, both felonies.

Another man, Demonte Latrell Simmons, 20, also of Rochester, is charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies.

Both appeared in Olmsted County District Court Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and were released provided they abstain from drugs and alcohol, not possess dangerous weapons and not contact co-defendants. Kincaid was ordered by District Judge Jacob Allen to be placed on GPS monitoring prior to his release.

Felony court cases for juveniles 16-years-old and over are considered public data under Minnesota statute.

Simmons and Kincaid were two of five arrested earlier this month in a series of search warrants by law enforcement connected to the investigation of the May shooting.

Another man arrested during the search warrants, Moel Wade, 19, of Rochester, was released pending further investigation, according to Olmsted County District Attorney Mark Ostrem. Wade was arrested in May following the shooting and is currently facing gun charges in Olmsted County.

The two other men arrested during the search warrants are facing drug charges. Their criminal complaints do not mention a connection to the May shooting.

According to the criminal complaints for Kincaid and Simmons:
Kincaid and Simmons are accused of attempting to rob a man after setting up a deal with him to buy a small amount of marijuana on May 2, 2022. After the man fled the attempted robbery, Simmons is accused of firing at least six shots at the man's vehicle, with one hitting the man in the leg.

The man who was shot told law enforcement that two men, later identified as Kincaid and Simmons, tried to rob him on the 400 block of 11th Street Southeast. Simmons pulled a handgun on the man and both Simmons and Kincaid tried to get in the man's vehicle, at one point breaking his driver's side window, the man told police.

A white sedan pulled next to the Simmons and Kincaid during the struggle and said "these my boys right here," the victim told law enforcement.

The victim told police that he was shot near the ankle as he drove away from the scene.

Moel Wade
Local
5 arrested in Friday search warrants connected to May shooting
Law enforcement found seven firearms, including two "ghost guns." Two of the five people arrested are facing attempted second-degree-murder charges.
July 05, 2022 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Law enforcement found a handgun that matched the description the victim gave law enforcement during one of the search warrants executed earlier this month.

Wade was arrested near the area in a vehicle that law enforcement believed matched the description of the vehicle seen at the shooting scene with Kincaid and Simmons. Wade was driving a white Ford Taurus sedan and the victim described the vehicle that drove away as a white Nissan sedan.

Law enforcement recovered a 9mm handgun from Wade's vehicle. Later ballistic testing of the firearm found that the firearm was not the one used in the shooting. It also did not match the description of the firearm the victim gave law enforcement.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
