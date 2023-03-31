2 drivers injured in Red Wing crash on Thursday evening

RED WING, Minn. — Two drivers were injured in a crash outside of Red Wing at the U.S. Highway 61 and Minnesota Highway 19 intersection on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

A 2003 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Highway 19 and a 2021 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Highway 61 when the vehicles collided at the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 54-year-old driver of the Dakota, Richard Leroy Rybold of Bay City, Wis., was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries.

The 42-year-old driver of the Tacoma, Kassandra Dee Nelson of Red Wing, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department also responded to the crash.