99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

2 drivers injured in Red Wing crash on Thursday evening

The vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 19 near Red Wing.

Red Wing map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 5:51 PM

RED WING, Minn. — Two drivers were injured in a crash outside of Red Wing at the U.S. Highway 61 and Minnesota Highway 19 intersection on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

A 2003 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Highway 19 and a 2021 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Highway 61 when the vehicles collided at the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 54-year-old driver of the Dakota, Richard Leroy Rybold of Bay City, Wis., was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries.

ALSO READ

The 42-year-old driver of the Tacoma, Kassandra Dee Nelson of Red Wing, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 26-April 1, 2023
March 31, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
img-20230222-133052-129.jpg
Rochester in Color
'I dream of having my own food truck one day'
March 31, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: Lourdes Students of the Month
March 31, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Wold pollinator 04.JPG
Health
How to tackle seasonal allergies, a telltale sign of spring
March 31, 2023 02:47 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Chatfield, Cannon Falls Section 1AA softball championship
Prep
15 southeastern Minnesota softball players to watch in the 2023 season
March 31, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Byron Wrestling
Prep
'Never crossed my mind': Byron's Rachel Fode commits to Wartburg College to continue wrestling
March 31, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Lake City vs. PEM girls basketball
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Team
March 31, 2023 07:45 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff