2 hurt in Wabasha County crash
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 61 Wednesday afternoon when it lost control, causing it to roll and enter the ditch where it struck a tree.
KELLOGG -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 61.
Tanisha Newson, 29, of Rollingstone, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer northbound on the highway when she lost control, causing the vehicle to roll and enter the ditch where it struck a tree, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Newson and her passenger, Xavier Cortez Davis, 28, of Memphis, were both taken to Wabasha Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Police Department and Kellogg Fire Department responded to the scene.
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.