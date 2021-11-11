SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

2 hurt in Wabasha County crash

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 61 Wednesday afternoon when it lost control, causing it to roll and enter the ditch where it struck a tree.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
November 10, 2021 06:05 PM
Share

KELLOGG -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 61.

Tanisha Newson, 29, of Rollingstone, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer northbound on the highway when she lost control, causing the vehicle to roll and enter the ditch where it struck a tree, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Newson and her passenger, Xavier Cortez Davis, 28, of Memphis, were both taken to Wabasha Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Police Department and Kellogg Fire Department responded to the scene.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYWABASHA COUNTYWABASHA-KELLOGG
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts