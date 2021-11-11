2 hurt in Wabasha County crash

KELLOGG -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 61.

Tanisha Newson, 29, of Rollingstone, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer northbound on the highway when she lost control, causing the vehicle to roll and enter the ditch where it struck a tree, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Newson and her passenger, Xavier Cortez Davis, 28, of Memphis, were both taken to Wabasha Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Police Department and Kellogg Fire Department responded to the scene.