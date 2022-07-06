SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2 injured in car crash near Rochester International Airport

The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 30 at the intersection with Helgerson Drive SW when the collision occurred.

042621-ROCHESTER-INTERNATIONAL-AIRPORT-1003865.jpg
The Rochester International Airport Monday, April 26, 2021.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
July 05, 2022 08:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, July 5, 2022, near the Rochester International Airport.

Also Read
va piper.jpg
The Vault
This month marks the 50th anniversary of one of Minnesota's most notorious and unsolved crimes
The kidnapping of Virginia Piper is considered one of the most successful kidnappings in U.S. history. Now 50 years after the Twin Cities socialite was grabbed from her garden, Forum Communications takes a fresh look at the case with updated reports and new podcasts and videos, plus exclusive interviews with those involved.
July 05, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
070522 ThenAndNow 1.jpg
Exclusive
Community
1950: A hiccup on the road to growth
A growth of the suburbs led to a low population count in the early postwar years.
July 05, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber

At about 4:31 p.m., Heidi Lynn Haugen, 32, of Austin, was driving a 2017 Kia Forte east on Highway 30 and Jeanette Ann Grinager, 84, of Eyota was driving a 2005 Buick Sabre west when the vehicles collided at the intersection with Helgerson Drive SW in front of the airport, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Haugen and Grinager were both taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Craig Cotton
Business
Rochester comic shop owner dies after sudden illness
Craig Cotten, the owner of the Book Review comic and sports card shop in Rochester, died on Monday after being felled suddenly by a mix of illnesses in late June.
July 05, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Untitled design.png
Local
Watch: Rochester Mayoral Debate
The debate is hosted by the Post Bulletin, ABC 6 News and 125 LIVE.
July 05, 2022 06:57 PM
Kenyon map.png
Local
Kenyon Police: Laser-pointing incident with plane descending into MSP came from Kenyon
A pilot reported to the Minneapolis Air Traffic Control that a laser-pointing incident came from Kenyon.
July 05, 2022 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Olmsted County Elections
Local
6 things to know about the Aug. 9 election
Southern Minnesota voters will see congressional election on ballot with other primary elections.
July 05, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen