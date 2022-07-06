2 injured in car crash near Rochester International Airport
The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 30 at the intersection with Helgerson Drive SW when the collision occurred.
ROCHESTER — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, July 5, 2022, near the Rochester International Airport.
At about 4:31 p.m., Heidi Lynn Haugen, 32, of Austin, was driving a 2017 Kia Forte east on Highway 30 and Jeanette Ann Grinager, 84, of Eyota was driving a 2005 Buick Sabre west when the vehicles collided at the intersection with Helgerson Drive SW in front of the airport, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Haugen and Grinager were both taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
